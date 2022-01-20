Watch The Trending Video Witnessing The Last Rites Of Madhya Pradesh's Famous Tigress Collarwali

Collarwali, a tigress from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), died on Saturday due to old age. The trending video have already gone viral on social media, capturing her the last moments of her funeral. The trending videos were taken on January 14, a day before Collarwali passed away. On social media, the trending videos have gone viral and are circulating rapidly as netizens are eager and also getting emotional to witness their last moments.



A lot of the trending video are circulating that shows her last moments, when she was alive. Some showed Collarwali is beautifully captured while drinking water from a brook. In another, it was witnessed she can be seen having a brief walk and then relaxing by the stream. While in this video, it can be seen that how the last rites were performed while saying her the final goodbye.Here is one of the trending video giving the glimpse of it.

This emotional connect is the main reason behind country's tiger success story. we bid goodbye to our beloved #Collarwali . Here are a few highlights:

-This Royal Bengal Tigeress lived 17years making MP,a tiger state, now her 29 healthy offsprings are enriching various landscapes pic.twitter.com/ereUog1mCI — Neha Srivastava IFS (@Neha_IFS) January 17, 2022



Meanwhile, the fact making it different from others was the tigress who was born in September 2005, is recognised for helping to expand the tiger family in Pench by giving birth to 29 cubs, which is a world record. Only 25 of the 29 cubs have survived. Collarwali gave birth to three cubs for the first time in May 2008, but they did not survive. In December 2018, the tigress gave birth to four cubs for the first time.Collarwali delivered birth to a family of five cubs including four females and one male on October 23, 2010, according to the forest department, which is an unusual event.

