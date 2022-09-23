Top Trending Videos Of The Week (17 September - 23 September)

Several trending videos had emerged during the week and had entertained during the busy schedules. Similarly one of the trending video video shows an elephant mimicking a young girl. The heartwarming video was published on Saturday by IPS Dipanshu Kabra's official Twitter account. The popular video opens with a cute young girl standing in front of an elephant and its caregiver. Before stopping, the girl does a few quick dance steps, and the elephant quickly copies them by jerking its heads and flapping its huge ears.











On social media, a video that is now popular shows a dog being pulled along a highway while being chained to a car as it struggles to keep up with the moving vehicle. The viral video angered internet users, who demanded that the perpetrator face severe punishment for his cruelty to animals. When the video went viral, the driver—a well-known plastic surgeon at a government hospital in Rajasthan—was taken into custody.





The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022





The 56-second clip from the viral movie displays the Bowerbird's capacity to mimic other species' sounds. The male bowerbird collects sounds and plays them back to the female bird to entice her. It is amazing how many sounds the Bowerbird can imitate, including wood-chopping, dog barking, kids playing, and their irate parents.

An increasingly popular video demonstrates how enthusiastically Indians celebrate their holidays wherever they are. The footage of the stunning flower arrangements carved on ice providing much-needed warmth was captured by the technologically savvy Anand Mahindra. It depicts Indians in Antarctica sculpting Pookalam, a floral carpet.





You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JH2jTeCDQ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2022





On social media, a video that is now circulating shows a mother leopard and her young reconciling.

Since it was shared, the popular video has accumulated over 43,000 views and over 2,000 likes. More than a hundred people have already retweeted the post. Many people have shown their appreciation for the post by writing thoughtful comments in the comment section.





What can be more beautiful than this. Cubs were secured & then mother came and took her back. Yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/snwEU7rQbb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 20, 2022



