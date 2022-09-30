Top Trending Videos Of The Week (24 September - 30 September)

Several trending videos had emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens. Similarly, one of the trending video witnessed the unadulterated sentiment in a valuable companion dog. The video opens with a person eating cereal while watching their dog on the couch. More than 5.14 lakh people have liked the trending video since it was released a week ago.











In a popular Instagram video, a girl can be seen dancing inside the compartment of a Delhi Metro train. The most humorous aspect of this video is how relaxed most of the people around the girl dancing and the girl filming her friend appear to be. You might feel rather inspired by the level of confidence that this girl is seen exhibiting in this video. On September 11, this popular video was published, and it has already had over 3.6 million views. It has received many comments, and the number just continues rising.









India offers an incredible variety of fruits and vegetables all year long because to its rich biodiversity. On social media, a video of a historic jackfruit tree in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district is gaining popularity. Since it was shared, the popular video has received over 13,000 views and hundreds of likes. Readers have left many moving comments in the post's comment section about the elderly tree.





All around Aayiramkachi:

This jackfruit tree is 200 years old & is a VIP in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu.

To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege.



The 7th piece in my series Let Them Eat Rice for PARI

CC:@azimpremjiunivhttps://t.co/1cB1yLSfCT pic.twitter.com/459mMnu90v — Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) September 23, 2022





An adorable Labrador puppy enjoying some fun while getting some zoomies on its owner's bed opens a viral video. More than 1.3 lakh people have liked the popular video since it was released on July 3. The comments area is where those who might be able to relate or find humor in this dog video can be located.









Exotic animal pictures and videos are all over the internet. Have you ever witnessed a wild animal swerving away from its prey? People like to observe these animals in the wild as they hunt for prey. A tiger is seen wandering alongside a road while being pursued by two deer in a popular web video. The deer can be seen staring at the tiger for a while before slinking away from the location in the viral footage, which shows the tiger continuing to meander along the highway.





Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don't kill just for the sake of killing. #TeraiTales #wildlife pic.twitter.com/BTDFNDJJLB — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) September 28, 2022



