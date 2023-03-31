Top Trending Videos Of The Week (25 March -31 March)

Several trending videos came up during the week which entertain the netizens throught the week. One of the video witnessed Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic gold medallist, was recently sighted at the India Sports Awards in Mumbai. Today, a popular social media post allegedly showing Mr. Chopra dancing to the popular song "Bijlee Bijlee" by Hardy Sandhu has gone viral, and a big chunk of the internet is utterly enamoured with his antics.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by a fan account. Mr. Chopra, who is wearing a stylish formal outfit, can be seen dancing alongside Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav, and Ruhee Dosani in the video. He shook hands with each person in the popular video in addition to showcasing his dancing prowess.









In another popular video, a leopard is shown stretching as part of its morning practise. Several viewers have mistakenly identified the stretching as the "surya namaskar."Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), posted the video on his social media page. It didn't take long for the video to become popular online. A day ago, this popular video was newly released. The video has received over one lakh views since it was posted. More than 3200 people have liked and commented on the video.





Surya Namaskar by the leopard 👌👌

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023





A popular video of ladies playing football while wearing sarees is all over the internet. The "Goal in Saree" football match took held in the Madhya Pradesh city of Gwalior. In the well-known video, a group of ladies demonstrate their football skills while sporting colourful saris and getting support from the crowd. The Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Junior Chamber International Senior Member Association jointly sponsored the event. Almost 3.5K people have already viewed the popular video.







