Two McDonald's Employees Fired After A Mother Discovers Drugs In Her Child's Happy Meal

A mother in Auburn, Maine, was taken aback when she discovered Suboxone in her child's Happy Meal box after exiting from the restaurant last week.

The Auburn Police Department received a report on June 30, 2021, alleging that the mother of an 11-year-old kid had discovered prescription Suboxone in her son's 'Happy Meal' after bringing things up from the Center Street McDonald's drive-through.

The police officials stated that the Suboxone dropped into the box accidentally, however, the two McDonald's employees have been terminated and accused. Both the employees are scheduled to appear in court on November 3rd.









After the investigation took place, the police found the employee responsible for the occurrence of Suboxone in the meal through the store's video footage. According to police, the employee kept Suboxone in his shirt pocket while cooking the meal, as evidenced by surveillance footage. While he bent over to collect something from the counter, the Suboxone slipped into the Happy Meal box which went unnoticed, alongside a Bic pen.

The employee did not observe the missing Suboxone until the matter was brought to the store's attention. Despite the very fact that the incident that took place regarding the 'Happy Meal' was unintentional, the two individuals involved were fired and charged because one of them had illegally purchased Suboxone from another employee earlier in the shift.

The employees found guilty for the incidence were Michael Sevey, 43 years old, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule (W) Drugs, Class D, and Mariah Grant, 29 years old, was charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs (W), Class B, by Auburn Police.

The police officials added that McDonald's management had fully cooperated with their investigation process.

McDonald's owner Taylor Goble said that the behavior of these crew members astounded and disappointed him because it goes against their company's ideals, values and can not be condoned.

He expressed that nothing could be more essential than the safety and well-being of their staff and customers in his restaurants. His company will no longer give opportunities to those individuals. He assured that they are considering this situation very seriously in order to maintain their high standards.

Meanwhile, Suboxone is a medicine that contains two ingredients, buprenorphine, and naloxone. It's intended to assist people that are hooked on opioids. Only doctors with the 'X-waiver,' a specific certificate from the Department of Health and Human Services, could prescribe the drugs in the past.