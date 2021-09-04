Two Youth Distributed Personal Images Of A College Girl On Social Media In Tamil Nadu

After discovering that she was two-timing them, two youngsters at the same time, reportedly exposed a girl's private images on social media. Police filed a case under the relevant laws after the girl filed a complaint.



The claimant is a resident of a village near Nilakottai, is a final-year student at a college near Dindigul.

According to sources, she was in love with a student named Sathish, 20 years old. He was the recipient of her personal photographs. She communicated with Arun via social media during the pandemic-induced lockdown. She began to like him and began sending him personal images.

Eventually, Arun and Sathish got in touch with one another and realised that the college girl was two-timing them. The issue sparked a fight between the three of them.

Later, in the agitation, the two youngsters took a drastic step of two teenagers posting personal photos of the girl on the internet.

The college student filed a complaint with the Nilakottai all-women police after finding that her images had been distributed on social media.

According to the complaint, the police charged Arun, Sathish, and two others under relevant provisions depending on her accusation. Sathish and one Nelson have been apprehended, while Arun and the fourth accused are still being sought.