US Woman Sets Guinness World Record For Longest-Ever Fingernails

The Guinness World record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever were both broken by Diana Armstrong of Minnesota, the United States. The total length of Diana's fingernails as of 13 March 2022 was 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in), which is longer than a typical yellow school bus! For more than 25 years, Diana has been growing her fingernails.

The longest nail on her hand is her right thumbnail, which is 138.94 cm long. Her shortest nail measures 109.2 cm in length. In 1997, Diana last had her nails done. But soon after, a terrible accident devastated her family, and she determined never to clip their hair once more.

As usual, Diana had gotten out of bed with her children and headed to the grocery shop to buy food for her family. But when she was out shopping, her youngest daughter called in a panic. Latisha, Diana's 16-year-old daughter, had died in her sleep after an asthma attack. She mentioned that day as her worst day of her life. Diana, who has always had longer than average nails, used to have them manicured by Latisha every weekend. After this incident, she was never able to cut her nails.

However, in the years that followed, Diana's kids made several attempts to persuade their mother to cut her fingernails. When she finally told her kids why she was doing it, they accepted her and understood. The moment they understood the moment, they realized and also mentioned that they too miss their sister.

Diana revealed that she had suffered melancholy for ten years and that she used her long nails as a way to remember her late daughter. Rania revealed that although her mother had been a hairstylist in the past, she switched to becoming a stay-at-home mother when Tisha passed away and concentrated on lengthening her fingernails.

Meanwhile, Diana takes between four and five hours to polish each of her nails now that they have grown to such great lengths. In addition, she only gets her nails painted once every four to five years since it takes so long. 15 to 20 bottles of nail polish are used, along with a file tool for carpentry. Diana finds it difficult to paint her own nails, so she enlists the assistance of her grandchildren who like decorating her nails with vibrant patterns.

Not only this, there are lot of sacrifices she had to do. Diana has also stopped driving since she finds it nearly impossible to do so now that her nails are so long. However, when she used to drive, her long nails would hang outside the car window. Additionally, she likes to avoid zippers because she finds them quite challenging to operate with her nails.

Diana is accustomed to receiving attention when she is out in public because of her unique feature. She used to routinely turn down photo requests, but now she's at ease enough to let interested passersby take pictures of her interesting fingernails Living with Diana, according to Rania, wasn't challenging at first, but as her mother's nails grew longer, it became more crucial to take care of them.

Furthermore, Diana won't contemplate getting her nails clipped even if she were paid to do so because she has no intention of doing so. All of Diana's children and grandchildren concur, and they were overjoyed to discover that Diana had been named the new record holder. Diana also holds the distinction of having the longest fingernails on a pair of hands, shattering the previous record set in 2008. Lee Redmond (USA), the former record holder, tragically lost all of her nails in a traffic accident in early 2009.



