Viral Video Of Indian Priest Wearing A 'Tulsi-Neem' Mask

Viral Video: IPS officer Rupin Sharma posted a video of a priest wearing a unique, original mask composed of neem and tulsi leaves, as well as a net to tie it all together.

While posting the video of the mask and medicine, the officer called it a 'jugaad'. He further wrote that he isn't sure if the mask will assist or not. He quoted the video as necessity is a mother of "jugaad."

The viral video was posted on the Twitter account of Rupin Sharma on May 22.





A man asks a priest about the mask he is wearing in this video from Uttar Pradesh. The priest responded by pointing out some emphasis of the herbs which are evident to medicinal properties. He also said that the 'neem and tulsi' masks are much better than the surgical and cloth masks. As the priest believed that those herbs can aid in the cure of the disease.





The Netizens circulated the video within a few hours and as a result a lot of people were engaged in the video.

The Netizens circulated the video within a few hours and as a result a lot of people were engaged in the video.

On Twitter, the video has over 1,000 views. Netizens were astounded by the mask's inventiveness and versatility. It was described as a herbal, biodegradable, and eco-friendly mask by one of the users. Some users referred to it as a "ayurvedic" mask, while others referred to it as "normal."





Herbal, biodegradable, eco friendly or perhaps virus friendly mask... — harshbir singh kohli (@harshbirk) May 23, 2021



