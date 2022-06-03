Watch The Heartwhelming video of Pigeons Mourning Their Partner's Death

'Death' is the bitter truth of life which hurts each and every living being. The grevirances of losing someone beloved and closed one is unmatchable. The pain of losing someone is not only limited for humans and their feelings. Even the animals feels the same and this is proved in one of the videos that is been uploaded in the social media platform.



A user named Dwaipayan uploaded the video in Twitter. The caption of the video include " heartwhelming video of two pigeon's mourning their partner's death!" Here is the video, have a look at it:

Heartwhelming video of two pigeons mourning their partner's death! pic.twitter.com/98yfBgZ30b — Dwaipayan (@Dwaipayan17) June 3, 2022

In this video, the emotions can be felt as the pegion is in pain after the death of the partner. The heartwhelming gesture and feeling can be felt. The pigeon is standing just next to the dead one and is looking like mourning for the lost live.



Meanwhile, few days back another video was shared which witnessed the same feelings. Throughout Friday, a mother elephant toured tea estates and fringe areas of Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, carrying the remains of her calf in her trunk. The mother was seen struggling to remove her dead calf with her trunk in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The mother elephant appeared irritated in the video. She struggled at first to lift her dead calf. Furthermore, the mother tusker later strolled away with the calf's carcass and vanished into the tea gardens. Here is the heartfelt video:



