Watch The Trending Video Kerala Man Kicking A Six-Year- Old Boy For Casually Leaning On His Car

In a trending video, it was reported from Kannur in Kerala's northern area, a man beat a six-year-old boy severely after the child leaned on his car. The man was arrested by neighbourhood police early on Friday morning after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The six-year-old is from a family that immigrated from Rajasthan to the southern state. He may be seen in the trending video leaning against the side of a car that is parked next to the road. He is then seen being questioned by the accused and getting kicked in the chest a short while afterwards. Here is the video, have a look at it:

God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the @pinarayivijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.@PrakashJavdekar @AgrawalRMD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/R0m9nd1sFQ — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 4, 2022

Shihshad, a resident of Ponyampalam, a community close to Kannur, has defended his violent behaviour by blaming the child for being close to his car for a while. When witnesses later reported the event to the police, they discovered that they were not treated seriously until the incident's video went viral.

Assembly Speaker and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer promised that a case would be filed shortly and that the offenders would face harsh punishment. State Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed amazement at the occurrence and remarked that humanity is not a commodity that can be purchased in stores.