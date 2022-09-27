Watch The Trending Video Of 200-Year-Old Jackfruit Tree in Tamil Nadu

India has a great biodiversity and provides an amazing range of fruits and vegetables throughout the year. A trending video witnesseda historic jackfruit tree in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district is becoming increasingly popular on social media. Three days ago, a person by the handle of Aparna Karthikeyan posted a video to Twitter with the caption explaining that around Aayiramkachi: This 200-year-old jackfruit tree is a VIP in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It is an honor to stand in front of the tree. Walking around it is an honor.



The trending video has more than 13,000 views and hundreds of likes since it was shared. The old tree has received many poignant comments from readers in the post's comment area.





— Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) September 23, 2022





In the video, many jackfruits are seen hanging from the tree. It has several branches dispersed along its large trunk. The wide, tall, and prolific Aayiramkachi pala maram (jackfruit) tree is described by People's Archive Of Rural India (PARI) as a jackfruit tree. It is so slow that it takes 25 seconds to walk around it. Almost one hundred spiky green fruits cover its ageing trunk.

Meanwhile, one of the largest fruits in the world, known as "jack," grows in the Western Ghats of southern India. This name is a Portuguese variation of the Malayalam word "chakka," which itself was taken from the term "jaca."