Watch The Trending Video Of 7-Year-Old Working As A Zomato Delivery Boy

A trending video is becoming viral on social media in which a boy can be seen working as a Zomato delivery boy. His story iss an encouraging and inspirational story. According to Rahul Mittal, the youngster who shared the video on Twitter, is seven years old and turned to food delivery after his father's accident—who also works as a delivery agent for Zomato—to support his family.



The trending video has received over 40,000 views thus far. The boy's resolve at such a young age touched Twitter users, who applauded him for stepping up to take care of his family during a time of need. The almost 30-second video depicts Mr. Mittal explaining the reasoning for the youngster's actions to the boy. Here is the video, have a look at it:

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato pic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

The child is seen speaking to Twitter users about his working hours and how he delivers meals to households on a bicycle while holding a box of chocolates in one hand. This 7-year-old youngster works as a delivery boy for Zomato after school because his father got injured in an accident.



The user mentioned that people need to harness this boy's energy and assist his father in getting back on his feet. After finishing school in the morning, the youngster told the Twitter user that he cycles door to door from 6 pm to 11 night to deliver food. Some users started crying and volunteered to assist the boy.

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that it's against the law, and Mr. Mittal responded that Zomato had stepped up to support the family. He added that when the boy's father is prepared to resume work, the food delivery service will unfreeze his account.