Watch The Trending Video Of A 60 Year Old Kerala Labour Turning Into Model

A trending video showed after undergoing a mind-blowing metamorphosis, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala's Kozhikode has made ripples onsocial media. Mammikka, who was previously known for wearing faded lungis and shirts, is now causing a stir on the internet with his elegant model-like appearance, owing to an ad agency that discovered him.

Mammikka was then invited by the agency for a photoshoot, which was photographed by acclaimed photographer Shareek Vayalil and went viral. On Instagram, he also posted a trending video of his transformation, which displays his complete transformation, from haircut to wardrobe changes. With the video, he appears to be rather dashing in his fashionable outfits and cool shades.

Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Mammikka, according to the photographer, is the best person to model for his company. Mammikka is seen in one of the photos wearing a classic blazer and trousers and holding an iPad. Several social media users also commented on Mammika's resemblance to actor Vinayakan.

