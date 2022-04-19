Watch The Trending Video Of A Dalit Teen Getting Assaulted And Forced To Lick Feet

A trending video witnessed a juvenile Dalit child who was assaulted and forced to lick the feet of one of the offenders in a terrible case of caste-based violence in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The youngster is witnessed sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears, as if he is being punished, in a two-minute, 30-second video that has gone popular on social media. The accused may be sitting on motorcycles, some of them smiling, while the victim on the ground trembles in horror.

Caste Hindus thrashed a class 10th SC student with the belt and forced him to lick their feet on demand of his mother's wages in UP's Raebareli. Pathetic. This is a human rights violation issue. The world can't remain a silent viewer. @UNHumanRights @OHCHRAsia pic.twitter.com/T0HBIUG0x0 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) April 17, 2022

After the trending video of the event went viral on social media, seven people were detained. The district police chief leapt into action just after video went viral on social media on Monday, forming five squads to track out the victim and take action.

Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, informed IANS that the primary accused in the case is a youngster who has been taken to a juvenile home, whereas six individuals have been detained and identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh, and Yash Pratap.

According to the police officer, the Class 10 Dalit child was tortured and treated inhumanely as he refused to submit down to the extortion demands of seniors who had graduated from the same institution.