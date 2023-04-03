Watch The Trending Video Of A Delhi Metro Girl Traveling In Her Unique Dressing Style

A trending video witnessed a woman's choice of clothing on the Delhi Metro which has also gone viral on social media. A lively online debate was sparked by pictures of an unnamed woman in a short dress who has been called "Delhi Metro Girl" that went viral. Several people found it insulting when numerous accounts shared pictures and videos of that girl.

In this trending video, the woman is seen with a bag on her lap. Earlier the woman is seen seated among other passengers. Later, she stands up, where she is seen wearing a bikini and a tight skirt. Here is the video, have a look at it.

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

On the internet, there was a contentious debate on the "Delhi metro girl," in which some users argued that it is inappropriate to criticise someone's freedom to wear whatever they like, while others disapporoved her dressing style. Meanwhile, some also criticised the treatment of a guy who was in a same predicament.



Furthermore, the girl and her dressing style is also compared with 'Urfi Javed' who is often seen wearing and experimenting her dressing style.