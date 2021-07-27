Watch The Trending Video Of A Differently-Abled Man Playing Carrom Using His Feet

On Monday Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketer uploaded an inspiring post on social media, which his fans and followers enjoy viewing and also from which they can learn valuable life lessons. Sachin uploaded a trending video of a differently-abled man playing Carrom with his feet. In the video, it can be witnessed that the man does not have hands, as a result, he was using his feet to pocket the striker. As he introduced the man, who was shown playing Carrom in a room with his companions, Sachin added in the description of his picture, Here's Harshad Gothankar, who selected 'i-m-POSSIBLE' as his slogan.

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

Sachin's message in his post is as important, as he stated that the difference between 'impossible' and 'possible' resides in one's determination. Sachin also mentioned his determination and praising Harshad Gothankarby saying that he loved his determination to find methods to make things possible.



With over 86,000 views and approximately 12,000 likes, Sachin Tendulkar's little video has gone viral on social media. In the post's comments area, it's getting filled with enormous love and appreciation from social media users who actually expressed their ideas and opinions.

While praising the video, a user wrote in a comment section that it's proven that talent alone isn't enough to achieve something spectacular. Consistent hard work in the form of practice and a drive to improve oneself are required to be outstanding.

Some of the praiseworthy comments were given by the netizens, here are a few of them:

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021





The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021





The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021





The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021





The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021



