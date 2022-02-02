Watch The Trending Video Of A Little Boy Singing Rajasthani Folk Song

There is no shortage of talent in their country, and this is undeniable. Similarly, a trending video of a young child from Marwar performing a Rajasthani song has gone viral on the internet within a short span of time. IAS officer Dev Choudhary shared the trending video on Twitter, where it has been seen over 2.5 lakh times.

The youngster, who is already a folk musician, can be seen singing a Rajasthani folk song in the video. With a black jacket and a brilliant turban, he wore a kurta and pyjama. He was also accompanied by a dholak player and a harmonium player. The boy's easy singing and melodic voice will undoubtedly calm your soul and can reduce the stress of your hectic life.

The trending video make us remember that age is just a number, as a person can inherit talent at any age with their determination and hardwork. The caption explained that at such a young age, she can sing so well. Their Marwari folk artists. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

Netizens agreed, and many were blown away by the youngster's abilities. Several netizens reacted to the viral video, with others saying, love and blessings to this young champ. While some netizens applauded by quoting the video very beautiful and soothing. Some of the comments are here, have a look at it:



God bless the young folk singer. — Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) February 1, 2022





I can't understand the meaning of song but his voice is so cute. — Native Red (@NativeRed3) February 1, 2022





Simply beautiful 🙌🏼, god bless Marwad 🙏🏼🇮🇳 — Suchitra Ella (@SuchitraElla) February 1, 2022



