Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Rescuing King Cobra With Bare Hands

A trending video showed how a snake catcher in Thailand was able to save a massive reptile using only his bare hands. Netizens have been astonished by the jaw-dropping scene captured on camera.

A middle-aged guy was seen attempting to handle a massive king cobra in a video that went viral on social media. Although, the cobra, irritated by the man's presence, was seen raising its hood to a height in an attempt to scare him away. However, without using any snake tongs or sticks, the man catches it following struggling over several minutes on the road while others watched from afar.

The incident occurred in the southern Thai region of Krabi, according to local media. Residents reported the snake, which is around 4.5 metres long and weighs 10 kilogrammes, when it slithered into a palm plantation. The colossal cobra attempted to hide in a sewage tank near residents' homes. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

Sutee Naewhaad, a volunteer from the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organization, spent around 20 minutes rescuing the animal after grabbing it by the neck.

Since another cobra had recently been killed by the people, Naewhaad speculated that this king cobra was seeking for its mate. While he was aware of the media interest, he highlighted that his snake-catching abilities were the result of years of practise and cautioned people against attempting to collect snakes because they may be poisonous.