Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Swimming Under The Frozen Lake

Boris Oravec shared a trending video of himself swimming in frigid water on Instagram and TikTok. It wasn't, though, a typical cold-water swim. That's exactly how the professional athlete did lately to cause a mini-heart attack among his buddies and teammates. The trending video has received over 1.34 million likes on Instagram and millions of views on TikTok.



The 31-year-old was moving beneath a frozen lake when he became lost, generating fear and forcing his colleagues to rush him to safety before his oxygen ran out. After being shared on Instagram and TikTok, the trending video has gone viral within a short span of time.

Here is the video, have a glance at it: Boris takes a big breath before jumping into the freezing water, and things are looking up. Under the thin coating of ice, the camera follows his movements.



The camera follows his every step as he glides beneath the thin sheet of ice. However, all of a sudden, he loses his bearings and begins turning right. When he realises he's made a mistake, he swiftly turns around while his teammates tell him to keep going straight.