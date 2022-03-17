Watch The Trending Video Of A Professor Taking Care Of Student's Baby While Giving Lecture

A trending video witnessing a professor's incredibly considerate gesture for his student has gone viral within a short span of time. Maddy Miller-Shaver is a mother of six-month-old Jack and a student at Brigham Young University (BYU). Maddy took her little child to a lecture at the university.

Her lecturer Hank Smith decided to maintain the baby for her whereas the he continued to teach the students because he was getting a little cranky. The professor's thoughtful gesture has captured the hearts of the internet.

Maddy shared the trending video from the lecture on Instagram in January, and it has already received over 7 million views. Professor Hank Smith can be seen in the video holding Maddy's baby while teaching the class.

In the caption she mentioned that how she is grateful to be a part of such an incredible school with teachers who genuinely care about their students and also captioned that "Jack just became @hankrsmith 's new T.A." The trending video has achieved more than 70 thousand views. Here is the video, have a look at it:

This trending video has gone viral all over the internet. The lecturer was praised for his thoughtfulness. Several person commented as they found the video sweetest. Netizens applauded the professor and his caring nature.