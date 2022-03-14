Watch The Trending Video Of A Russian Man Handcuffing Himself

A trending video witnessed a McDonald's devotee in Moscow recently chained himself to the door of one of the Golden Arches.In a poignant protest, the man, identified as Luka Safronov-Zatravkin, was seen making a last-ditch attempt to prevent the McDonald's shop from closing.



The gutted Russian was quoted as saying that while closing down is an act of hate against me and his fellow countrymen. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Customers continued to pass past the man inside the restaurant, grabbing the final bite, despite his pleadings. Police eventually hauled him away, putting a stop to the useless protest.



People were observed scurrying to the Golden Arches to savour their hamburgers elsewhere. Some clients are said to have hoarded the meals and sold them online for rates comparable to the typical Russian monthly salary.

Following strong criticism for continuing to operate in Russia despite the war, McDonald's President and CEO stated on March 9 that the fast-food company will temporarily close all of its 850 outlets in Russia.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered the world's fastest-growing humanitarian crisis in decades, major food and beverage corporations have temporarily halted operations in the country. The West has slapped the country with a slew of sanctions, completely isolating it to the point where the Russian ruble is worth less than a cent.

While the plan appears to be harming Russia in the way that it was intended, many Russians who had nothing to do with the war are also suffering.

Meanwhile, McDonald's employs 62,000 people in Russia, with another 100,000 working in suppliers' businesses. The company expects to spend more than Rs. 3.8 billion to support employees throughout the closure time.