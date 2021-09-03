Watch The Trending Video Of A Traffic Police Caught For Taking Bribe In Tamilnadu

After a trending video footage of him collecting a bribe from truck drivers in Tirumangalam began circulating. The trending video features a traffic police officer who was shifted to the police control room on Thursday. It shows the officer accepting bribe from truck drivers in Tirumangalam. The trending video is thought to have been shot on Wednesday evening at VR Mall and distributed on social media sites by the people who were passing by.



The policeman, who is seated on a parked bike, is seen chatting to two men who had parked their trucks along the roadside in the minute-long footage. He appears to argue with them for a longer period of time before accepting the money. The policeman examines his surroundings and takes money from one of them, which he then conceals in his pocket. He dispatches the couple as soon as he receives the money. Srinivasan of the Tirumangalam traffic police station was recognised as the individual.





Caught in the act: Video shows traffic police personnel of the Tirumangalam traffic police station receiving bribe



He targeted heavier trucks, according to passengers who witnessed his crime. They claim that the majority of traffic cops in north Chennai accept money from large vehicles in exchange for allowing them to enter the city.



To combat bribery amongst police officers, the Chennai traffic police implemented contactless enforcement. To verify that cops must not deal with free cash, they introduced e-challans and point-of-sale machines.

While in the past months, several instances had took place witnessing the case where the police officials can be seen demanding money from the people. Similarly, in February, police investigators from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption captured two city traffic cops red-handed seeking and taking a bribe from a roadside juice cart owner in Flower Bazaar.