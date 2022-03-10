Watch The Trending Video Of A Ukrainian Soldier Proposing His Girlfriend

A trending video from the war-hit country, Ukraine will undoubtedly warm your heart, convincing you that love is more powerful than any war. While Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, a slew of tragic and tear-jerking images have emerged from the war-torn country, largely depicting citizens' efforts to overcome the country's perilous and deteriorating conditions. Despite the fact that the majority of the films and photographs arriving from Ukraine depict the devastation and misery brought on by war,



The trending video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a Ukrainian soldier proposing to his girlfriend after halting her at a checkpoint, despite the fact that the country is still at war with Russia. On March 7, the viral video was posted to Twitter. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Kinda hard to beat this proposal: pic.twitter.com/pwNc1sC8Zf — kendis (@kendisgibson) March 7, 2022



Ukrainian soldiers halt a car in the trending video and inspect the passengers for documents and proof. One of the Ukrainian soldiers knelt alongside his girlfriend and stretched his arm in front of her while carrying a ring, whereas the passengers stood with their hands on the top of the car.

After realising what was going on, the girl was visibly astonished and screamed with excitement. After that, the soldier put the ring on her finger. Although their guests celebrated and captured this magical moment of the pair embracing and their lovely moment.

CBS Miami anchor Kendis Gibson uploaded the video on Twitter. The trending video has received over 1.2 million views on social media, with several comments from netizens wishing the couple well.