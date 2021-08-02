Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Girl Not Accepting Her Defeat And Trying Again In The Race

A trending video of a 4-year-old girl from Hudson, Massachusetts is going popular his video circulated on social media, featuring the small girl can who can be witnessed competing in a roller-skating race with many other children in the footage. She stumbles after a strong start. She is not, however, slowed down by her initial stumbling block. She gets up and runs again, and finally, she wins the race. The video witnessing the baby girl and her determination proves the quote that 'trying makes the person successful.'

Anthony Dugas, Meiah's father, first released the video on TikTok in 2020. The caption of the video explains that she was only 4 years old. It was a race for kids up to 8 years old. This video has been seen more than 500 MILLION times since it was released in 2020. It's now going viral again and I want the world to see how much of a fighter she is.



