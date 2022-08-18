Watch The Trending Video Of An Elderly Man Grooving To Hrithik Roshan's 'Dil Na Diya Song'

The ability to display your talent knows no age. One such trending video of a middle-aged man dancing to the song "Dil Na Diya" by Hrithik Roshan is currently circulating online. The song was used in the 2006 movie Krrish, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan in the key roles.



The trending video has received over 51,000 views and more than 2,300 likes on Instagram since it was shared. Users have left countless comments applauding him after being astounded by his dance talents. Here is the video, have a look at it:i

A week ago, S Sureshdancer, a user on Instagram, posted the now-viral video. The dude starts dancing to the music at the beginning. He gives an impressive performance, even emulating Hrithik Roshan's characteristic dance moves.



However, this trending video makes us realise that people ought to pursue the interests that make them happy. We frequently come across movies and artwork of people performing their favourite tasks wonderfully, without giving the society or other people a second thought.

Meanwhile, other videos of people dancing have been shared frequently on social media and are well-liked by the audience. That recent internet video depicts a little child spontaneously dancing while watching a street performance of a traditional dance in Udupi, Karnataka. More than 31,000 people liked the video, which has more than 5.6 lakh views. The post was retweeted by about 3,500 people.