Watch The Trending Video Of An Old Man Allegedly Marrying His Daughter In Law
The internet is buzzing with a trending video showing an elderly guy marrying a young woman who is purported to be his daughter-in-law. Evidently, the woman's marriage took place after the death of her husband. When questioned why she married her father-in-law, the woman in the clip acknowledges that she did so against her will because she had no one to take care of her.
The YouTube channel received the six and a half minute video. However, as was already mentioned, the entire video was staged, and a disclaimer of this fact can be seen near the end of the clip.
Furthermore, later it is been cleared that everything in this video is imaginary. Imaginary because reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has actually been happening in countries like ours