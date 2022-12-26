Watch The Trending Video Of Atlas Moth

The internet is circulating a trending video of an atlas moth that has shocked a lot of people on social media. The size of the moth is hard for many to comprehend, and many people think the video is phoney. That is not the case, though.

The atlas moth, one of the biggest species of moth in the world, with a wingspan that can reach 12 inches and a surface area that can reach 62 square inches, making it appear to be larger than a person's hand. So, we are presenting the video, have a look at:

The atlas butterfly, seen in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia, is the largest known butterfly in the world with a wingspan of 30 centimeters. The wing surface of the butterfly, decorated with the figure of a cobra snake, reaches 400 square centimeters🦋 pic.twitter.com/a1uvTmdvM9 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 25, 2022

Mr. Yegen, meanwhile, mistook the moth for a butterfly. The video has received over 4 lakh views and 4,000 likes since being shared. When they saw the video, many viewers were baffled and shocked. Mr. Yegen was corrected by a number of users who pointed out that the creature is not a butterfly.

