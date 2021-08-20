Watch The Trending Video Of Bengaluru Ragpicker Speaking English Fluently

A trending video of a Bengaluru ragpicker has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a woman named Cecilia Margaret Lawrence can be witnessed conversing fluent English. Shachina Heggar posted the video to her Instagram account.



Cecilia was walking around the streets of Bengaluru when she came across her. On Instagram, she posted two videos from the meeting. She may be seen presenting herself and lauding to God in one of the videos. As Heggar questions if she is alone, Cecelia quickly pulls out a photo of Mother Mary and gives it to her, saying, "You call this alone?" She also discusses her 7-year stay in Japan and other topics.









The video was shared by Shachina Heggar. The caption of the video stated that she is constantly surrounded by stories. All you have to do is come to a halt and take a look around. Some are lovely, while others are painful, but what is life without a few flowers. The owner of the video who uploaded the video asked that whether would anyone like to get in touch with this vivacious lady and requested people to contact them if happen to see her.

These videos sparked a lot of interest among netizens. They used the comments section to express their feelings after watching the video. Here are some of the comments, have a look on them.