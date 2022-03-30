Watch The Trending Video Of Creature With Claws Found On Australian Beach

The internet is constantly spotlighting strange events taking place around the world. In the most recent trending video, a weird creature washed ashore on a renowned beach in Queensland, Australia, that stunned the locals.

A local man named Alex Tan shared the trending video of the bizarre critter on his Instagram account. A reptilian-like cranium, flabby limbs, a lengthy tail, and claws appear on the creature.

During a morning walk on the beach in Maroochydore, Alex says he came across the creature.The camera then moves to reveal the beast. Flies may be seen crawling on and swarming around the creature. Some commenters tagged wildlife experts, including Bindi Irwin, the daughter of Australian legend Steve Irwin, for their thoughts on what the creature actually was.

A few people, though, thought it looked like a wallaby.This isn't the first time odd creatures have washed up on a beach in Australia. Last month, a strange blob-like object was discovered near Warriewood Beach in Sydney. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The locals were taken aback when they saw the brain-like monster with claws, which turned out to be a sea anemone. SCF Australia, an environmental conservation organisation, uploaded a photo of a transparent jellyfish mimic on Facebook in July 2020, asking for help identifying it. It was eventually identified as a sort of nudibranch, or sea slug, by the users.

