Watch The Trending Video Of Egypt Man Pulling 15,730 kg Truck With Teeth

A trending video of an Egyptian man using his teeth to drive a 15,730 kg truck online has gone viral. For "heaviest road car pulled using teeth," the man set a Guinness World Record. The footage was uploaded to Guinness World Records' Instagram page.



In the footage, a man is seen using his teeth to drag a truck over Egyptian highways. Netizens were intrigued by the clip, and many wanted to know who his dentist was. Here is the video, have a look at it:









According to Guinness World Records, Ashraf Mahrous Mohamed Suliman broke the record on June 13, 2021, in Ismailia, Egypt. Suliman attempted the record as a "personal accomplishment." Since being shared two days ago, the video has gotten over 4 lakh views.