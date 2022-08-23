Watch The Trending Video Of Family's Dance On Bhangra Bringing Smile On Bedridden Man's Face

A trending video witnessed an old guy who was bedridden enjoyed an emotional moment with his family as they cheered him up by dancing the Bhangra. The family can be seen dancing to the upbeat sounds of 3 Peg by Punjabi singer Sharry Mann in a video posted on Twitter by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal. A weak, old man on a hospital bed is visible as the camera pans to the left.



Both young and old are seen dancing to lift his spirits. He continues to smile as he moves his hands in time with the music. Over 35,000 people have watched the trending video on Twitter. Here is the video, have a look at it:



Several users had commented after watching the video. They had found the video amazing and how many people were touched by the grandmother's embrace of the frail man. Users also believed that how music can aid in healing and be used as therapy. Furthermore, many concurred with the IPS officer that the spirit of Punjabis is unbreakable.

Meanwhile, another viral video showed a bride from Alabama, US, dancing with her dying father. The bride-to-be, Mary Bourne Roberts, and her father, Jim Roberts, used to dance together when they were younger and planned to do it again during their wedding. When the time came, Mary took her wheelchair-bound father to the dance floor with her, and they both started dancing. Jim was uncertain if he would make it to her daughter's wedding in December after receiving a diagnosis of glioblastoma, a rapidly progressing and incurable disease, in May 2017.