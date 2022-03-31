  • Menu
Watch The Trending Video Of Four Woman Carrying The Dead Body Of Their Relative

Watch The Trending Video Of Four Woman Carrying The Dead Body Of Their Relative
Watch The Trending Video Of Four Woman Carrying The Dead Body Of Their Relative

Highlights

  • Four ladies can be seen going along the road, holding the cot on their shoulders or heads in the trending video that has gone viral on social media.
  • When questioned, the women said they took their ailing relative to the Raipur Community Health Centre in the district's Raipur hamlet.

Four ladies can be seen going along the road, holding the cot on their shoulders or heads in the trending video that has gone viral on social media. The trending video of four ladies in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district carrying the body of their relative on a cot has stirred fury online. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

When questioned, the women said they took their ailing relative to the Raipur Community Health Centre in the district's Raipur hamlet. However, the woman's condition worsened, and she died as a result of the treatment, reported NDTV.

The women said that the health centre did not provide them with a hearse to transport the body back home.

One of them remarked that she chose to transport the body on a cot. They were not aided by the health centre or the government.
Dr. B L Mishra, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, said the health centre staff tried to arrange for a funeral or auto, but the family preferred to take the body on the cot and leave quickly.Dr. Mishra explained that they don't have a hearse van in the region, so it's not a major concern.
Meanwhile, the paucity of vehicles to transport patients to the Community Health Centre has caused problems in the past, according to district administration authorities.
