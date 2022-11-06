Watch The Trending Video Of Goons Harassing Women Outside A Govt College

A trending video witnessed a group of six criminals attacked P. Senthamil Pandian, 50, on November 2 as he arrived to pick up his daughter from college. The event happened in front of the victim's daughter's college, Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the victim is from Aruldosspuram.



Numerous miscreants danced and screamed while the girls were still in the area. Six of the miscreants attacked Pandian and even knocked him to the ground when he questioned the criminals about their actions and attitudes. As shown in the video, the alleged miscreants also assaulted Pandian with a helmet. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Madurai violence against College girls & their parents is horrific.



Like we repeatedly say Mr.#MKStalin is the weakest ever Chief Minister Tamil Nadu has ever had.



A funeral procession was passing close to the campus gate at the time, which was apparently around 3:30 PM, and it was observed that some of the young men on motorcycles who were a part of the procession started to raise a disturbance. They seemed to be drunk as well.

College employees forced the students back onto campus and shut the main gate as the suspects sought to encircle Senthamil. Men could also be seen attempting to calm the assailants.

CM MK Stalin has been referred to be the weakest chief minister of Tamil Nadu ever by S G Suryah, the state secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), who used Twitter to denounce the lawlessness in the state.