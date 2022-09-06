Watch The Trending Video Of Little Boy Greeting Passengers He Meets While Boarding Flight

Videos of kids acting innocently typically draw a lot of attention online. Once again, a trending video of a young youngster boarding a plane catches the internet's attention.



The mother of a 22-month-old baby boy, Keli Nelson, posted the video on Instagram. Ms. Keli said while publishing the footage that some wonderful news for user's feed. During the trip they had taken before past few weeks had some special moments when she captured it as her sociable little 22-month-old has greeted every passenger while boarding.



The trending video has received more than 417,000 likes and over six million views since it was shared. Heart and lovestruck emoticons were used in abundance in the comment section by online users. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The trending video began with a young boy walking behind his older sibling to his assigned seat on a plane. The 22-month-old was then spotted strolling forward and sweetly raising his hand and saying "Hi" to every passenger he encountered on the route.

