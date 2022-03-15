Watch The Trending Video Of Man Feeding Water To A Snake

A trending video of a nice man offering water to a thirsty snake has gone popular on the internet. While most people are terrified of snakes, the nice man went out of his way to assist the creature, leaving the internet speechless.The man can be seen carefully pouring water from a bottle onto his palms and presenting it to a thirsty snake in the video. The snake may be seen gulping the water gently.

Sushant Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted the video to Twitter with the caption explaining that the summers are approaching. The few drips have the potential to save someone's life. Leave some water in a container in your yard since it can mean the difference between life and death for many animals. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Summer is approaching. Your few drops can save someone's life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZSIafE4OEr — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 9, 2022

The video has gone viral, and many people have expressed their gratitude to the man for assisting the snake. Others, on the other hand, warned others not to try it because it had been done under supervision.

The trending video recalled that humanity is still alive as it is a good act by saving snake from heat. However, given to the creature's nature, you must also take precautions to protect yourself from it. People are well-versed in all safety procedures. The gesture is such a fantastic approach to integrate every life around them.