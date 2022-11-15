Watch The Trending Video Of Mother Tricking Child For Recording His Own Reaction

A trending video shows a child's endearing response as he mistakenly thinks he is filming his dancing mother.Four days ago, Instagram user Joshua Chavez posted the footage. The mother can be seen dancing in the video as the kid attempts to record her while holding the phone. But the toddler is in focus of the phone's primary camera.



He keeps grinning and his eyes are radiant as he pretends to be filming his mother's dance. His reactions are too adorable to miss as the video goes on; they almost melt the heart. The song "Love Story" by Taylor Swift is playing as the woman dances. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video's captions are available and it mentioned that "The end, why am I bawling at this trend?! Since being posted on the social media site, it has received 1.5 lakh likes and more than 1.9 million views.Several viewers of this video cannot resist themselves from giving their reactions on the comments section.

