Watch The Trending Video Of Old Video Of Bobby Kataria Smoking Inside Plane

When a social media influencer smoked inside a SpiceJet plane, the authorities filed a police report against him. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told on Thursday that the trendingvideo of social media star Bobby Kataria smoking aboard a plane is old and that Bobby was dealt with appropriately at the time.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation for the Union, acknowledged the footage and declared that such a risk would not be tolerated. He was notified about the video via Twitter. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 11, 2022

However, Mr. Kataria seems to be justifying his actions on his verified Instagram page. Mr. Kataria attacked the media for trying to improve their Television Rating Point (TRP), which gauges a show's popularity, on his expense by posting images of news coverage on the incident.



Smoking inside a pressurised aircraft cabin not only inconveniences passengers but also significantly increases the risk of fire. In India, smoking is prohibited in passenger aircraft. Bobby Kataria is a bodybuilder with 630K Instagram followers. He rose to fame on TikTok. He began sharing his videos on Instagram, though, after TikTok was outlawed in India.

When the footage was brought to their attention in January 2022, a SpiceJet spokeswoman said in a statement that the situation had been thoroughly examined and that the airline had complained to the Gurugram Police. The spokeswoman statedissue was forwarded to the internal committee established in accordance with the guidelines in the Civil Aviation Requirements on handling rowdy passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The airline placed the aforementioned passenger on a no-fly list for 15 days in February 2022.