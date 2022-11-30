Watch The Trending Video Of Raveena Tandon's Getting Closer To Tiger In Safari

Actress Raveena Tandon claimed on Wednesday that she was travelling in a forest department-licensed jeep that stayed on the designated "tourist path." The statement came into light after Satpura Tiger Reserve officials opened an investigation into a trending video that appeared to show her in a car getting close to a tigress in the protected area.



In a tweet, Raveena Tandon, who visited the reserve on November 22, stated that the department provided trained drivers and guides for the safari. Ms. Tandon claimed that she and other travelers remained quietly and observed the tigress move on, explaining that it is impossible to predict when and how tigers will behave. It is a vehicle licenced by the Forest Department, and its drivers and guides have received training to understand its limitations and legal requirements . Here is the video, have a look at it:





#satpuratigerreserve .@News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It's the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities. pic.twitter.com/mTuGLSVPER — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022



The safari vehicle was shown getting near to the tigress in the video, which appeared on social media sites. In the video, a tigress in the reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram area is seen howling at them and camera shutters are heard making noises.



Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, an SDO for the forest, announced on Tuesday that he had launched an investigation into the alleged occurrence after receiving orders from higher-ups. He claimed that Ms. Tandon's vehicle allegedly came very close to the tigress while she was visiting the area.

According to the official, a notice will be served to the vehicle's driver and the local officials on duty, and they will also be interrogated. He stated that high officials will get the investigation findings for future action.