Watch The Trending Video Of Rohit Sharma Sharing His Happiness With Wife Ritika After Winning The First Match Of The Season
Today's trending video witnesse none other than Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indian who showed the happiness and relief after playing a lead role in the team's first win of the season on Tuesday as they opened their account with a thrilling triumph against fellow strugglers Delhi Capitals. Rohit led from the front in the game, smashing a quick-fire 65 off 45 balls and contributing a vital 71 runs for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan.
Mumbai Indians chased down a challenging 173-run total with six wickets in hand in a last-ball drama.
Immediately after the tense triumph, a much relieved Rohit took out time to contact his wife Ritika with his 'Player of the Match' trophy in his hands. Here is the video, have a look at it:
