Watch The Trending Video Of Siblings From Africa Lip-Syncing On Indian Song

The African brother-sister duo has recorded a trending video that had gone viral on Instagram within a short span of time. It showed that language is not a barrier if people wanted and had the will to try such new things. The trending video witnesses the siblings enjoying the lip-syncing with expressions. The song Raatan Lambiyaan from the film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has surpassed all expectations, not only in India but even in Africa. This song from the film Shershaah, sung by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal, has become so popular.



The trending video has already received over 27,000 likes and many comments from people all over the world since it was published three days ago on the platform. Here is the trending video that surprised a lot of netizens, have a look at it:

Kili Paul, the brother, posted a video of his sister and him lip-syncing to the very successful song Raatan Lambiyaan on his own Instagram page and captioned it by explaining that they had not yet used this sound for making and utilizing it in their videos. They wrote the caption along with the heart-eyed emoji. They demonstrate that language is no impediment to understanding music, which is a universal language that does not require translation.



Several users gave their feedback after watching the trending video. They also complemented them with their comments along with emojis.