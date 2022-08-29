Watch The Trending Video Of Snake Climbing On Top Of Woman Resting In Field

A woman was recently observed sleeping on a cot while a snake scaled her back, which was a startling sight. According to the trending video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) employee Susanta Nanda, the snake was sitting on top of the woman as she stayed motionless and reportedly screamed for aid.

The trending video has stunned the internet ever since it was shared. Over 34,000 people have viewed it, and almost 1,000 people have liked it. Here is the video, have a look at it:

When this happens, what would be your reaction??For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm…(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/N9OHY3AFqA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2022

The snake could be seen perched on top of the woman in the video and waiting to strike. However, according to the post's caption, the snake only remained motionless on her back for a short while before slithering off unharmed. Meanwhile, the incident's exact location is unknown at this time.

Furthermore, several users reacted differently after watching the video and can not resist themselves from giving their feedback into the comment section.