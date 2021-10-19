Watch The Trending Video Of The Groom Sheds Tears As The Bride Dances For Him

A trending video features the groom couldn't fight back his tears as the bride dedicated a magnificent performance to him. The trending video has gained wide popularity, and users are sure they will enjoy it as well. True love brings happiness, as the trending video reveals, and it shows in everything. A man who shed tears a little at his wedding for a pleasant cause experienced something identical. Later in the video, the bride leads the groom to the stage by his hand and wipes away his tears that leads to a touching moment.



A bride performed to Main Teri Ho Gayi from the film Sardar Ka Grandson in a video published by the Instagram account Wed About. In a powder-blue lehenga, the bride looked lovely and effortlessly danced to the lyrical song. The camera then moved to the groom, whose smiled but couldn't stop crying. When he saw his wife's performance for him, he became emotional.

Here is the trending video, have a look on the video and get a glimpse









Since it was posted, the video has received over 2 lakh views on social media. The groom's amazing reaction was praised by the internet.

Meanwhile, the song sung belongs to Sardar Ka Grandson, which came out in 2021. Milind Gaba and Pallavi Gaba sang the song.