Watch The Trending Video Of The Tremendous Dancing Moves Of Bride And Her Father

A trending video of a bride and her father dancing on their wedding day that is almost one month old serves as proof that interesting content is timeless. Since the video's August 21 release, an amazing 47.6 million people have watched it. In response to the popular video, many viewers left comments and voiced their perspectives.



The bride, Brittany Revell, and her father can be seen dancing in the popular video while wearing formal attire and sneakers to the song "Teach Me How to Dougie" by the Cali Swag District. As per sources, a 30-year-old resident of San Diego, the dance was performed as a part of their "dance through the decades" program, which also featured the Tootsie Roll, the Hammer dance, and the Carlton. Here is the video, have a look at it:









Both Brittany and her 63-year-old father were certain that the wedding guests would appreciate seeing the outstanding and evocative dancing skills.

Brittany Revell, who is active on social media, posted the video and the caption herself. She mentioned that "Can't even explain how fun it was teaching my dad some of my go-to moves from middle school."

The trending video has received 231,673 likes, millions of views, and several comments. Many social media users claimed that the video was like memories served up on a plate.