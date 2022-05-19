Watch The Trending Video Of The Vlogger Taking His Dog To Kedarnath

A trending video witnesses a vlogger from Nodia who has found himself in problems after visiting the Kedarnath shrine with his pet dog. The vlogger also had a vermillion tilak applied to him by the temple's preist. During the present Char Dham Yatra, the YouTuber, 33-year-old Vikash Tyagi, accompanied his husky to the Kedarnath shrine.

The trending video of the husky asking blessings from Nandi has also gone viral on social media. The dog can be seen in the footage stroking the idol with its paw. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Furthermore, th e Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has strongly condemned this video.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has now urged that the devotee be punished severely. The committee's CEO has also filed a FIR at the request of its president, Ajendra Ajay, demanding strong action against the offenders, claiming that the viral video has harmed people's religious sensibilities.