Watch The Trending Video Of US Pre-School Teacher's Creative Way Of Teaching
Highlights
- A trending video witnesses a new creative teaching technique.
- Over 721k people have liked and reacted to the trending video.
A trending video witnesses a new creative teaching technique. It shows the most significant roles in today's society is that of the teacher. A whole new generation's brains are being moulded by them. This is the reason why people have fallen in love with the pre-school teacher's inventive method of teaching the English alphabet in this video.
Over 721k people have liked and reacted to the trending video. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The film was shot at the Georgian Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy in Mableton. Mr. Brian, the teacher, can be seen singing along with the pupils and rapping the English alphabet in the video.
Furthermore, some people argued that this method of instruction was vastly superior to the old one, while others merely expressed their admiration for Mr. Brian's passion for instructing young children.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS