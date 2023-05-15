Watch The Viral Video Of A Man Perfectly Mimicing Delhi Metro Announcements

In 20 years, it goes without saying that Delhi Metro has become a need for the metropolis. The voice behind the daily announcements that are made inside the coaches hasn't changed much throughout the years despite a lot of other changes.

Shammi Narang and Rini Simon Khanna are those recognisable voices with impeccable diction and baritone that have come to be associated with the Metro itself. Many people have attempted to mimic and copy their voices, but a man has now nailed it. Today's trending video witnessed flawless impersonation of the Delhi Metro announcements, the man who goes by Krishnansh Sharma is currently going viral.

He shared the video on Instagram and mentioned that his previous reel got good reaponse which imspired him and as a result, he decided to make a new reel. Here is the new video, have a look at it:

He is seen speaking the Hindi announcement's cautionary portion while seated inside an empty metro coach in the video, imitating Mr. Narang. His friends may be seen laughing and complimenting his impersonation in the background. His immaculate delivery and talent were praised by many on social media.



However, this is not the first time, he posted a similar video a month earlier, in which he could be seen imitating Mr. Narang's voice while standing inside a packed coach. Shammi Narang, who was impressed by his diction, also left a remark on his video.