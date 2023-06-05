Watch The Viral Video Of Girls Saving Rs 2,000 Notes In Their Piggy Banks

You'll be astounded to witness two lovely young girls' saving piggy bank s in a viral video . Following the Reserve Bank of India's declaration that Rs 2,000 notes will no longer be in use, these two girls and their parents decided to search their piggy banks for any Rs 2,000 notes they could deposit in the bank.

To everyone's shock, these two girls had amassed an incredible sum of money in their piggy banks. Internet users are in awe after watching the two little girls' viral video. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The girls are shown in the clip showing off their gullaks (piggy banks), and one of them then opens one up to expose a pile of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,000 notes. The audience had been in awe of this unexpected revelation.



Meanwhile, Er Vasim Mansuri posted the video on Instagram, where it has now been viewed over 36 million times and liked 1.5 million times. Additionally, the video inspired Instagram users to react with their opinions.