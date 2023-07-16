Live
- Watch The Viral Video Revealing Astonishing Microscopic View of Peacock Feather
- Watch the mesmerizing viral video that showcases the intricate details of peacock feathers under a microscope.
- This captivating video has garnered over 4.6 million views and continues to leave viewers amazed.
Microbiologist and Instagram user Chloé Savard shared the video on her page, accompanied by a detailed caption that provides further insights into the peacock feathers under scrutiny. Savard explains that the interaction of light with the feathers, which are rich in melanin and feature air channels trapped in keratin, creates a mesmerizing rainbow-like universe. Male peacocks utilize these beautifully colored feathers, along with the number of feathers with an eyespot, color variations, and brightness contrasts, to attract potential mates.
Savard reveals that she discovered the feather while cleaning her mother's apartment and promptly packed it in her suitcase to examine under a microscope upon her return to Montreal. Expressing her delight, she shares that she captured around 120 images of the feather during the previous night. In addition, she delves into the significance of these feathers for peacocks and describes their composition. Here is the video, have alook at it:
The video was initially posted on July 7 and has since gone viral. It has amassed over 4.6 million views, with the numbers rapidly increasing. The post has also garnered numerous comments from viewers who are captivated by the stunning visuals presented by the microscopic exploration of peacock feathers.