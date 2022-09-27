Woman From South Africa Achieved Guinness World Record For Most Chicken Feet Eaten In A Minute

The number of chicken feet consumed in a minute has been broken at the Umlazi area in Durban, South Africa. Vuyolwethu Simanile set a Guinness World Records for the fastest consumption of 121g of chicken feet in 60 seconds.

Four of Vuyo's coworkers from the Mashamplanes Lounge, a shisa nyama restaurant and bar, competed against her. Shisa nyama, which means "burn meat" in Zulu, refers to the method of cooking meat over open flames of coals.

Shisa nyama, however, is about more than just grilling meat; it's about uniting people in a warm, social setting; it's about eating, drinking, and dancing together; it's about camaraderie and soul. Therefore, Mashamplanes, which is well-known for its hot chicken feet, was the only site to find a record holder for this newly-created title.

A new e.tv programme called Stumbo Record Breakers, which explores the extraordinary, extreme, and outstanding talents of South Africans, featured the record attempt in episode one.

Adjudicator Sofia Greenacre placed 300 g (10.5 oz) of chicken feet on each participant's plate prior to the start of the official attempt.

Only one chicken foot may be picked up and consumed at a time in order to break this record; doing so disqualifies the holder. An airhorn signalled the start of the effort, and the 60 seconds of ferocious chewing began.

Each contestant had a somewhat different approach; some went for a more frantic manner, while others went for a more methodical one.

Vuyo cleaned off bone after bone with an understated efficiency that went unnoticed. Those who moved quickly soon slowed down as they struggled with the gelatinous consistency.

Sofia, the adjudicator, weighed each plate at the end with any extra foot on top to determine how much had been consumed. This record is based on grammes consumed rather than how many complete chicken feet were ingested. A chicken foot typically weighs 35 g. A minimum of 110 g had to be consumed to qualify as a record-breaking meal.

The Stumbo Record Breakers hosts, Carla Classen and Thapelo Motloung, highlighted three of the competitors as probable victors while they awaited Sofia's decision. Nevertheless, none of these forecasts came true. In actuality, only one contender had complied with the minimal standard.

Vuyo was announced to have achieved a new world record for the most chicken feet consumed in a minute, to to everyone's surprise—including her own. She ate nearly twice as many chicken feet as everyone else, totaling 121 g.