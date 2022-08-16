World Record For Largest Human Chain Forming India's Map Set In Indore

India's geographical map was created in a human chain on Saturday in Indore, setting a new world record. The event was officially recorded in the world records as the biggest human chain that was formed to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marked the nation's 75th anniversary of independence.



More than 5000 school children, social workers, and other participants joined together to create the map at the event, which was organised by the social organisation "Jwala" at Divya Shaktipeeth. According to Dr. Divya Gupta, the originator of "Jwala," through this initiative, an attempt will be made to beat the existing world record for the longest human chain in a geographic shape.

She stated that on the map of India, they had created a human link that extended both inside and outside of the country. On the country's map's border, a human chain had previously been established; however, they were able to draw people within by creating a tricolour and blue Ashok Chakra in the centre. 5,335 people in all took part in this activity.

She said that to emphasise the value and power of the nation's women, shri shakti was created on the edge of the indian map. India will mark its 75th anniversary of independence on august 15, and numerous activities are being planned to mark the occasion.

The Central government and the Indian people observe Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to commemorate the nation's 75th anniversary of independence with a passion for bringing the Tiranga home and participating in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

On March 12, 2021, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav's formal journey was underway, beginning a 75-week countdown to our nation's 75th anniversary of independence. The goal of the initiative is to encourage Indians everywhere to fly the flag at home. Instead of just keeping it formal or institutional, the program's goal is to make the bond with the national flag more personal.